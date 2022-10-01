Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.