Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion.

Magna International Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.09.

TSE MG opened at C$65.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$76.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$64.49 and a 1-year high of C$113.00.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

