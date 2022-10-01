Raymond James Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.08.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$20.82 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.39.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$117.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 161.67%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

