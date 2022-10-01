Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $366.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00145700 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $352.06 or 0.01812466 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00135936 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

