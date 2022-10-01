RAMP Price Reaches $0.0641 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $64.09 million and approximately $10,318.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,961,782 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

