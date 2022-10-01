Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Lowered by KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,550,000 after buying an additional 941,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 232,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

