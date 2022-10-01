PUTinCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $173.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $173.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

