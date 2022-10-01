Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,872 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage comprises about 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned 0.26% of Pure Storage worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Pure Storage by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 207,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Pure Storage Company Profile



Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

