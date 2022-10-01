Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.11.
About Pure Energy Minerals
