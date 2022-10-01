Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT Raised to €71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

