Pub Finance Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pub Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pub Finance Profile

Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pub Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pub Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

