Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 166.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.67. The company has a current ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Activity

About Provident Financial

In other news, insider Malcolm Le May acquired 19,400 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.