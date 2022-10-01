ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.16

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as high as $27.07. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 14,088,778 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

