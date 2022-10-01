Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.79.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. Prologis has a twelve month low of $100.73 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.