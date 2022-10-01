Project Pai Hits 1-Day Volume of $298.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00605480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00249998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,817,527,969 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,437,168 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

