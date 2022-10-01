Privapp Network Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges (bPRIVA)

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Privapp Network has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $87,340.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Privapp Network has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Privapp Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00006621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Privapp Network Coin Profile

Privapp Network was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Privapp Network’s total supply is 7,999,741 coins. The official website for Privapp Network is privapp.network. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Privapp Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Privapp Network provides a service where chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.Telegram”

