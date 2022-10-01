Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 131,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.