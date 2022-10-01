Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 33.0% in September

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SQFT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. 66,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,454. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Presidio Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Presidio Property Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

