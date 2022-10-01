PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.01

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 321214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

PRA Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

About PRA Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $133,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

