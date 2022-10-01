Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Capitalization Tops $335,064.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $335,064.00 and approximately $3,638.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token launched on November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 403,976 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is powerindex.io/#/mainnet.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

