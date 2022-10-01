Position Exchange Market Capitalization Achieves $7.20 Million (POSI)

Position Exchange (POSI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Position Exchange has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Position Exchange has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Position Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Position Exchange Coin Profile

Position Exchange launched on July 25th, 2021. Position Exchange’s total supply is 91,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,553,439 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.

Buying and Selling Position Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Position Exchange is a Decentralized Trading Protocol operating on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), that enables traders, liquidity providers and developers to participate in an open financial market with no barriers to entry. No authorization is required to use the open-source Position Exchange protocol. POSI is Position Exchange's native BEP20 token empowering its ecosystem. In addition to being a utility token and providing liquidity and trading incentives, POSI token is designed to facilitate and incite the decentralized governance of the protocol. As such, holders of POSI tokens accrue voting rights proportional to their holdings. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Position Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Position Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Position Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

