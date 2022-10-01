Portion (PRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.00

Portion (PRT) traded down 50.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $494,241.14 and $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Portion has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

