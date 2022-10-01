Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Popsicle Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,629 coins. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popsicle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popsicle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popsicle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.