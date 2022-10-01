Polychain Monsters Price Hits $1.29 on Top Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00006699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,291.96 or 1.00003980 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082999 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.