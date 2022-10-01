Polycat Finance Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FISH)

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Polycat Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polycat Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polycat Finance has a total market cap of $539,933.84 and $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Polycat Finance Profile
Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 coins. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolycatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polycat Finance
