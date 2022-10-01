PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PLDT Price Performance

PHTCF remained flat at $24.50 during trading hours on Friday. PLDT has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.