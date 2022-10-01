PIVX (PIVX) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001429 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flits (FLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,257,977 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

