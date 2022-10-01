Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN HNW remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Friday. 23,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,875. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.10.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

