Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,341 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $61,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 465,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.