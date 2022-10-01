Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 655,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,933. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

