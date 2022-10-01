Pika (PIKA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Pika coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pika has a market cap of $340,153.18 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pika has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Pika
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pika
