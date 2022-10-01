Pika (PIKA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Pika coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pika has a market cap of $340,153.18 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pika has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pika alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pika

Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pika

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pika should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.