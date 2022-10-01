PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $602,337.40 and approximately $21,193.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,345.76 or 0.99998715 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065145 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00082932 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.