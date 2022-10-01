Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $926,405.92 and approximately $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,165,787 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

