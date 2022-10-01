Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

