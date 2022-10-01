PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.18 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

