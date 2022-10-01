PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $709,888.65 and $39.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001753 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

