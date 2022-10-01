People’s Punk Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (DDDD)

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. People’s Punk has a market cap of $178,722.00 and $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One People’s Punk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, People’s Punk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About People’s Punk

People’s Punk launched on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art. The official website for People’s Punk is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0.

People’s Punk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire People’s Punk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy People’s Punk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

