Penguin Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $239,960.80 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $239,960.80 and $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Penguin Finance
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Penguin Finance
