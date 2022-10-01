PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,641,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

