PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 34,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

