PayAccept (PAYT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $430,389.00

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 170.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. PayAccept has a market capitalization of $430,389.00 and approximately $18,304.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayAccept coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PayAccept has traded up 109.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PayAccept Coin Profile

PayAccept’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 14,318,367 coins. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

