Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Update

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance
PTOTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 47,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,716. Patriot One Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile
