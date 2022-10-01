Pastel Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 137.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pastel has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Pastel Coin Profile
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
