Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 248,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTTA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 406,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Pasithea Therapeutics

In other Pasithea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian bought 57,647 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,599.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,781,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,228.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Avi Geller purchased 54,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $71,037.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,037.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric Shahinian bought 57,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,599.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,228.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 273,064 shares of company stock worth $333,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

About Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

