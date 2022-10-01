Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,501 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.
Partner Communications Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
