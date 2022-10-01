PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 135,993,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

