Paralink Network Trading Down 0.7% This Week (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Paralink Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Paralink Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market cap of $331,158.00 and approximately $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paralink Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network launched on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 272,109,779 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paralink Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paralink Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.