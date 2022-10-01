Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Update

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the August 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

PBLA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 1,811,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.29). Research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

