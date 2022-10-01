Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Panasonic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,378. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

