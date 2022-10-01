Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 18,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,646. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

